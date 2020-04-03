Online school impacts students ability to learn

Continuous Coverage
Ella Bloomingdale '20, Staff Writer
Westport restaurants have implemented curbside pickup and delivery services in response to First Selectman Jim Marpe’s Executive Order #1 that ordered the closing of all on-si...
Students react to updates in COVID-19 management
April 3, 2020
Westport accumulates 1/5 of all Connecticut COVID-19 cases
April 2, 2020
Quarantunes bring happiness to listeners
April 1, 2020
President Trump considers quarantining parts of Connecticut
March 31, 2020
Inklings Editorial: Spread of COVID-19 displays both a unified, hostile Westport community
March 31, 2020
Westport confirms first two COVID-19 cases • 573 Views
Westport schools close over coronavirus concerns • 198 Views
Assistant Creative Director
Brooke Dembin '22 is excited to further her creative energy this year as one of the Assistant Creative Directors on Inklings News. Dembin first signed up for Advanced Journalism because she enjoys...
