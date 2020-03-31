President Trump considers quarantining parts of Connecticut

While President Trump did begin plans to quarantine states in the northeast such as Connecticut, New York and New Jersey, he concluded that was not necessary. Instead, the White House decided on a travel warning with hopes to control the spread of the Coronavirus.

Photo courtesy of Twitter

Teddy Dienst '20, Staff Writer
March 31, 2020