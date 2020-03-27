Westport needs community during pandemic

Graphic by Charlotte Armstrong '21

Everyone is at risk of contracting and/or spreading COVID-19. With Westport’s number of confirmed cases rising, Westporters should help each other out and try to slow the spread.

Charlotte Armstrong '21 and Tallula Stvan '21
March 27, 2020