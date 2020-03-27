Westport needs community during pandemic

Charlotte Armstrong ’21 is entering her first year in Inklings as a staff writer. She enjoys to write, but what brought her to Advanced Journalism were...
Charlotte Armstrong '21 and Tallula Stvan '21
Remote learning promotes communication
March 27, 2020
Precautions taken at Yale Children’s Hospital ensure minimal spread of COVID-19
March 26, 2020
Virtual tours inadequately replace college tour experience
March 26, 2020
Searching for the best hand sanitizer
March 26, 2020
Online school becomes a normal part of students’ routines
March 25, 2020
Westport confirms first two COVID-19 cases • 562 Views
Westport schools close over coronavirus concerns • 194 Views
GFA eliminates AP courses • 117 Views
Senior skip day: is it really a “skip” day? • 114 Views
Assistant Creative Director
There’s nothing that Eliza Barr ’21 loves more than photography. Whether taking photos for Inklings or recreationally, Barr enjoys expressing her creative side, so her position as an assistant creative...
