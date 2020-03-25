TikTok breaks down unhealthy body image standards among teens

TikTok+is+a+trending+social+media+app+that+allows+users+to+watch+videos+of+other+people.+Body+image+plays+an+important+role+in+TikTok+culture+and+has+an+influence+on+many+people.

Photo by Betti Kobak '22

TikTok is a trending social media app that allows users to watch videos of other people. Body image plays an important role in TikTok culture and has an influence on many people.

Betti Kobak '22 and Ella Stoler '22
March 25, 2020