TikTok breaks down unhealthy body image standards among teens

Continuous Coverage
Site Excellence
Story Page Excellence
Excellence in Writing
Multimedia Excellence
Audience Engagement
Lily Kane '20, Broadcast Director
...
A week with E-school: distance learning strives to replace in-person classes
March 25, 2020
Students weigh in on the effect of stay-at-home clothes
March 25, 2020
Ignorant Westporters self inflict coronavirus
March 25, 2020
Staples implements daily A/B schedule
March 25, 2020
Board of Education eliminates April break for 2020 school year
March 25, 2020
Westport confirms first two COVID-19 cases • 559 Views
Westport schools close over coronavirus concerns • 194 Views
Senior skip day: is it really a “skip” day? • 145 Views
GFA eliminates AP courses • 129 Views
Web Opinions Editor
Jake Navarro ’20 is a web opinions editor for Inklings. He found his interest in the newspaper after taking intro to journalism. He then continued into advanced journalism after seeing his friends’...
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.