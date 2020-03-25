Online school becomes a normal part of students’ routines

Photo by Lily Kane '20

Students are starting to get used to their online working schedules and are finding ways to make this time at home more productive. Many teachers are teaching through schoology, posting assignments and videos that will help students learn new topics and skills.

Lily Kane '20, Broadcast Director
March 25, 2020