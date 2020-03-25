Cafeteria provides variety of water choices

Lexie Moskovit ’21 is coming into her first year at Inklings, but her second year as a journalist. Her initial interest to join Inklings stemmed from...
Lily Kane '20, Broadcast Director
A week with E-school: distance learning strives to replace in-person classes
March 25, 2020
Students weigh in on the effect of stay-at-home clothes
March 25, 2020
Ignorant Westporters self inflict coronavirus
March 25, 2020
Staples implements daily A/B schedule
March 25, 2020
Board of Education eliminates April break for 2020 school year
March 25, 2020
Paper Opinions Editor
Chelsea Strober ’21 spent her whole summer traveling to France, England, Switzerland and Italy, yet came back to school excited for her second year being a part of Inklings News as an opinions editor. Strober...
