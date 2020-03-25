Cafeteria provides variety of water choices

Photo by Lexie Moskovit '21

The Staples cafeteria offers a wide variety of water. The waters range from Aquafina, Dasani, Smart and Evian.

Lexie Moskovit '21 and Kylie Cohen '20
March 25, 2020