World Language Week returns to Staples

World Language Week was planned to span over 7 school days. However, only the first 3 were celebrated because of school cancellations due to the COVID-19 outbreak. It is unknown if World Language Week will continue when school is back in session.

Chelsea Strober '21 and Molly Gold '21
March 18, 2020