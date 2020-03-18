Rec Basketball’s March Madness is upon us

Team Siskind ’21 defeated Team Moro ’21 in a matchup of the top two junior teams. Team Siskind comes away with the dub 41-39.

Logan Gornbein '21 and Teddy Dienst '20
March 18, 2020