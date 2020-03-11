Students need three easy breakfast recipes due to lack of time

The+yummy%2C+nutritious+foods+are+easy+to+make+and+take+a+minimal+amount+of+time.+They+are+perfect+for+any+student+in+a+rush%2C+and+they+keep+them+full+until+lunch.

The yummy, nutritious foods are easy to make and take a minimal amount of time. They are perfect for any student in a rush, and they keep them full until lunch.

Abbie Goldstein '22 and Theresa Vandis '22
March 11, 2020