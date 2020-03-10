Underclassmen display mixed feelings over recent PSAT testing

Photo by Tori Wilson ’22

With the PSATs coming up, students try their best to study using the student guide that was given out during the connections period.

Shira Zeiberg '22 and Tori Wilson '22
March 10, 2020