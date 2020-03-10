Underclassman express opinions about PSAT

Jake+Ment+%E2%80%9922+imitates+taking+the+PSAT+which+took+place+on+March+4+and+5.+Upperclassmen+got+to+come+in+late+both+days+so+freshmen+and+sophomores+could+take+the+test.+

Lily Caplan '22

Jake Ment ’22 imitates taking the PSAT which took place on March 4 and 5. Upperclassmen got to come in late both days so freshmen and sophomores could take the test.

Lily Caplan '22 and Lucy Zuckerman '22
March 10, 2020