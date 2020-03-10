Coronavirus prompts students to consider preventative measures

Photo by Lily Kane ’20

Many households are stocking up on essentials to fight off Coronavirus in hopes of preventing or limiting the spread of the contagious virus. Some items doctors recommend having on hand are thermometers, antibacterial wipes and sprays, cough drops and hand sanitizer.

Lily Kane '20 and Kaela Dockray '20
March 10, 2020