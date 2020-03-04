Builders Beyond Borders team takes on Costa Rica
March 4, 2020
Maria Krug ’22 and Tori Wilson ’22
March 4, 2020
Continuous Coverage
Site Excellence
Story Page Excellence
Excellence in Writing
Multimedia Excellence
Audience Engagement
Senior skip day: is it really a “skip” day? • 123 Views
Error: The account for inklingsnews needs to be reconnected.
Due to recent Instagram platform changes this Instagram account needs to be reconnected in order to continue updating. Reconnect on plugin Settings page
Associate Managing Editor
Lia Chen ’20 is one of the two associate managing editors for Inklings. This is her second year taking Advanced Journalism, and she takes it because of her passion for writing and because of the position...
Inklings News • © 2020 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.