Builders Beyond Borders team takes on Costa Rica

Builders Beyond Borders 1 from Maria Eduarda Krug on Vimeo.

Staples students involved in nonprofit organization Builders Beyond boarders (b3) travel to Costa Rica to build community center.

Maria Krug '22

Maria Krug ’22 and Tori Wilson ’22
March 4, 2020