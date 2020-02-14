Valentine’s Day brings opportunity for tasty treats

Lucy Zuckerman ’22

Festive strawberries were made by Lucy Zuckerman ’22 and Charley Guthartz ’22 to celebrate Valentine’s day.

Lucy Zuckerman '22 and Charley Guthartz '22
