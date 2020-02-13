A reflection on the first 100 days of the 2019-2020 school year

Episode four of “This is a Wreckording” focuses on the first 100 days of the school year, and Principal Thomas’ assessment of the school at large and what can still be improved over time.

Adam Greenlee '20

Ethan Frank '20
February 13, 2020

