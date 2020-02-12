Lululemon Westport expands into three spaces in downtown
Izzy Sareen ʼ22
Lululemon in Downtown Westport is set to expand into the two stores to the right of the existing location. The expansion will include a potential introduction of lululemon yoga studios and an influx of more merchandise. The expansion is set to take place early spring of this year.
Izzy Sareen '22 and Natasha Taubenheim '22 February 12, 2020
