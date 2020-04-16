Administration cancels final exams, aims to reduce stress

In an email April 15, Principal Thomas announced that final exams for full year and second semester classes are cancelled as a result of the distance learning model for COVID-19.

“Due to the challenging and uncertain times we are all currently facing, our leadership continues to look at ways to reduce the stress associated with COVID-19’s impact on our community and the changes to our learning structure,” Thomas wrote. “We have altered our Distance Learning model to reflect such considerations.”

The exams, expected to take place in June, will no longer be a factor in final grades.

“Like the AP exams, it’s difficult to fully learn new units through distance learning to prepare us for a final exam,” Emma Maloney ’21 said.

Westport Public Schools currently plan on reopening May 20 following an order by Gov. Lamont. Additionally, students will have the option of Pass/Fail grading instead of traditional letter grading for the fourth quarter.