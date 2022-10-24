TAG encourages students to ‘remember the game’ for homecoming

Students pledged to “remember the game,” TAG’s campaign organized to limit underage drinking. Footballs and football helmets were hung outside the cafeteria with student names as they pledged during the week leading up to the homecoming game.

The large student section floods with shades of blue and white on the night before the seniors’ homecoming dance, after five days of spirit. It’s finally the highly anticipated homecoming football game. This particular event, this year on Oct. 14, is one of the biggest for students to attend. In the past, the game has been a notorious time for some students to drink alcohol well before and during the event.

The Teen Awareness Group, a Staples club and non-profit, organized a campaign over 10 years ago regarding the dangerous issue of underage drinking. “Remember the game” surfaces every year during spirit week, where students have the opportunity to pledge to not partake in the drinking of alcohol.

“The campaign is a visual reminder that everyone has a choice of whether to drink or use substances,” TAG advisor Elaine Daignault said. “[..] Raising awareness of more healthy outlets is important for kids at Staples to find other ways to relax and rejuvenate themselves.”

According to the CDC, continuous underage drinking can cause issues such as changes in brain development, growth disruption, school problems and social problems. Students who chose to pledge to stay sober hung a paper football with their name written on it outside the cafeteria entrance. An estimated 250 to 300 pledges were made this year.

Tyla Ozgen ’25 believes this campaign is important for students to be involved in. Ozgen pledged for the first time this year and plans to pledge again in her following years at Staples.

“I pledged for a safer Staples community,” Ozgen said. “Students should participate because it is something that will help them long term.”