Social media produces original Halloween costume ideas

It is officially the season of pumpkin spice lattes, scary movies and uggs, meaning Halloween is just around the corner. The pressure of finding the perfect costume is on, and Spirit Halloween props and Party City wigs just don’t cut it anymore.

Staples students recommend using social media and your peers to generate costume ideas. The Halloween costume content on TikTok and Pinterest are easy and free to access, making it simple to find costumes that differ from your average vampire and witch.

Katherine Spada ’24 determined her Halloween costume, a Cavewoman, through TikTok. She believes that TikTok is a great platform to find a unique costume. There are thousands of videos posted each day that revolve around Halloween and costume ideas.

“I got inspiration on a lot of social media, especially TikTok,” Spada said. “Just scrolling through my ‘For You’ page seeing what’s different and new for this year.”

With hundreds of millions of people making content on these social media platforms, there are various costume ideas shared by creators every day.

Despite not having a definitive costume for this halloween yet, Reese Gay ’26 shys away from looking for a costume on social media. She finds that most of the costumes that are promoted on the apps all feel recycled.

“Some of them are like cool I guess,” Gay said. “But a lot of them are repeated, you know?”

Sometimes the most notable costume ideas are composed at a lunch table, in a group chat, even during a water break at a sports practice. One’s imagination and artistry is key to finding the perfect costume according to Gay.

“I would say be creative and think of your own costumes,” Gay said, “or ask other people for inspiration.”

