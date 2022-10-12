Hurricane Ian devastates Florida’s infrastructure, claims dozens of lives

Hurricanes ruin millions of lives as they rip their way up the East Coast from June to November. Hurricanes are known for their triple threat factor: violent winds, destructive storm surge and torrential rains.

Recently, Florida was hit by a category four storm, Hurricane Ian, which struck the Fort Myers region and has killed 109 people, according to USA Today. Water levels rose up to 18 feet, destroying houses and submerging cars. CNN indicates that authorities have reported 800 rescues and claim they still have hundreds more to go.

Many members of Westport’s community have homes in areas where the hurricane made landfall.

“My neighbors had to prepare our house for the hurricane because it was too dangerous for us to fly out there,” Brooke Saporta ’25 said. “My house is right on the water so everyone in the neighborhood is evacuating.”

“A few of my family members got hit really hard from the storm on the West Coast,” Carly Ross, a Florida highschooler, said. “They can’t live in their house because their house flooded.”

The citizens of Florida know what to expect from hurricane season, but many underestimated Ian’s danger. Lou Mohn, a former Westport citizen and a financial advisor to citizens of Westport, who now lives in Florida, was a first hand witness to the damages of the storm.

“Obviously it’s devastating for all citizens of the affected area. I’ve never heard something more powerful than the hurricane sirens,” Mohn said. “I’ve been doing my best to stay safe, but my house is right in the target area of the hurricane. Anyone who lives in Florida can understand how scary it is to hear a hurricane might hit.”