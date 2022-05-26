Hair expresses students’ true selves

Students rock their hair, helping them express themselves in different ways.

If someone were to walk into the school, they would be bombarded with different colors, designs, and even… textures? From curly to straight, blue to yellow, the hair of the students at Staples High School helps individuals express themselves.

Free speech is a part of the culture of Staples, and when asked about hair’s role in representing who they are, to some, hair is the way to create the way others view you.

“I like having my hair all messy because I don’t have to do anything to make it look good because it always looks like this,” Freddy Aldridge ’24 said. “I like how it makes me feel, and I like showing my emotions.”

Others change up their hair to stand out. Different colors and styles help people express their inner selves.

“I’ve had a variety of hair colors from my high school life,” Sean Ramos ’24 said.” I like how it brings out my personality and makes me stand out from others.”

Hair, for some people, helps them express their feelings.

“Happiness comes out when I think of my hair,” Julia Coda ’25 said.

Styling, or not, can reflect one’s approach to life.

“I like my hair because it reflects my personality,” Ko Seltzer ’24 said. “I just woke up and however my hair looks is how I wear it for the rest of the day, which kinda represents how I go with the flow in life.”

Some change their hair to switch their look and create an emotional outlet.

“When I saw others changing their hair I thought it looked pretty cool. I knew I wanted to do something different but wasn’t ready to change my whole wardrobe, so I changed my hair instead,” Gillian Nishi ’24 said.” I’m a pretty crafty person, so dying my hair was a fun way to relieve some stress.”