Students reflect on ‘Student of the Month’ award impact

You receive an email from secretary Arvinder Chada which reads, “Dear Student, Mr. Thomas is pleased to announce an award for you on Thursday, April 7 at 8 a.m. in the Principal’s office. Please confirm this email if you are coming, thank you.”

You are both excited and confused to say the least. An award? For what? Why me?

On Thursday, you are told that a teacher nominated you for student of the month. While you are beyond flattered, you wonder what kind of effect a student of the month award has on the community, especially seniors on their way out.

Some think the award motivates students to become better.

“I think it is a good award that pushes students to do the small things at Staples – pick up after themselves, put up chairs, help a classmate out,” Rory Tarsy ’22 said. “I think it is an award that serves a good purpose and rotates often enough where students are always actively doing good things for the staples community.”

Others do not see that it has real importance in our community.

“I don’t think the student of the month award really has any value to it. I know some people receive it and it’s a good resume builder, but I honestly have no idea who wins or what they did,” Derek Sale ’22 said. “If you have not won, I don’t think you should feel hurt or disappointed.”

A student that is a good person who contributes positively aside from academics is the qualities teachers look for when recommending students.

“The criteria is a student who is in school regularly,” Chada said, “is friendly to you and to fellow students, and all who make positive contributions to class and the Staples community.”