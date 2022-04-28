Day of silence demonstrates LGBTQ+ community’s strength

Throughout the school day on April 8, the library had a station for students to pick up their paper desk stand to show to teachers that they’re staying silent, as well as a pride tattoo to celebrate LGBTQ+ pride.

Staples High School wasn’t exactly silent on Friday, April 8. There was still chatter in the hallways, students answered questions in class and passionate lunch discussions persisted. But there was no doubt a change in the volume at school; through rainbow tattoos, small paper signs on desks and Pluto ​​Schnirring’s ’22 announcement, it was clear what was going on.

Staples celebrated the National Day of Silence, which was organized by the Staples Pride Coalition, as students stood with the LGBTQ+ community by staying completely silent all day on April 8.

“The day of silence was first a protest done by students at a Virginia college to protest the silencing of LGBTQ figures in education and the erasing of LGBTQ history in the curriculum,” Schnirring, Staples Pride Coalition president, said. “It’s been celebrated at Staples before – there was a gap in when it was celebrated for a few years, so we’ve been trying to get it back into Staples.”

The day was quite complex to organize, as both students and teachers were allowed and encouraged to participate in the Day of Silence. The proceedings involved lots of preparation and negotiating from the Pride Coalition to receive administration approval.

“We made all of the kits that were given to students,” Schnirring said. “I met with [Principal] Thomas multiple times to organize how the day would go. On the actual day of silence, I made the morning and afternoon announcements.”

The kit that the participating students received included a paper sign to put on their desks with a link to more information about the day, as well as a rainbow temporary tattoo to celebrate the community. The silence among students and teachers acted as a symbol for LGBTQ+ experiences.

“I think about my time in high school and […] how I was literally silenced,” science teacher and Staples Pride Coalition chair Kayla Iannetta said. “And I listen to conversations from my students now about how they are literally silenced throughout the day […] I also think it’s a little bit of a metaphor about how we’re erased and silenced out of history — not a lot of people know that we had our own Civil Rights movement […] because they don’t teach that in schools.”

Both LGBTQ+ members and allies were encouraged to participate in taking a vow of silence. During a connections class, students were informed about the day itself and how to register for the protest, which was done through a form to receive more information and a kit on the day of the event.

“I chose to participate in the National Day of Silence to support LGBTQ+ people and give them a voice,” Grace Zhang ’25 said. “Because for so long they haven’t had a voice and they haven’t been able to share their identities.”

While quite a few students were seen participating, the majority of the school population was not. This absence of participation may have decreased the protest’s overall effect.

“I thought [the National Day of Silence] was a great idea, however I don’t believe it was executed in the best way,” Alyssa Lee ’24 said. “There was a lack of publicity, and as a result, very few people participated.”

However, many students took pride in the effectiveness of the day of silence, noting that there was enough involvement to call it a success.

“I think [the National Day of Silence] was effective,” Zhang said. “In every class, whether it was just one or two people that participated, they made sure everyone knew because the school provided really nice resources.”

The Staples Pride Coalition continues to coordinate events throughout the year, including their upcoming annual Pride Celebration. The Day of Silence will be added to the school district’s calendar for coming years as well.

“We have our Pride Celebration […] June 3, and we’re organizing the first pride celebrations at the Middle Schools, also June 3,” Iannetta said. “Part of […] activism and doing community work is getting little wins. Last year it was the pride celebration and this year it was the National Day of Silence, so we’re going to continue to just push ahead — and Staples is a wonderful place that allows us to do stuff like this […] so we’re definitely going to do it again.”