Graduating seniors of high honors society express experience as members

Staples students push themselves through four years of rigorous academics and extracurriculars to come out on top and graduate in high honors society.

Students whose grade point averages fall in the top 4% of their class become classified as part of the high honors society at Staples High School.

During the week of April 6, students received their titles of high honors students for the graduating class of 2022.

To be considered for high honors society, students had to stay on top of their game throughout all four years in high school.

“It is the culmination of many years of hard work and dedication,” Michael Brody ’22 said. “It is truly an honor to be recognized with such an amazing group of Staples students.”

In combating the stress that comes with the role of a high-achieving Staples student, Sabrina Didner ’22 learned how to take a step back and effectively get work done in a progression.

“I have a habit of planning ahead in terms of homework load, often taking on the homework not just due tomorrow, but the day after that or after that […]” Didner said. “As a second semester senior, I’m able to take a breath and think ‘what really needs to be done?’”

For Tessa Moore ’22, finding the way to juggle athletics, schoolwork and a social life was the key to making it through both the pandemic and high school on top.

“I just told myself to stay focused and maintain a good balance,” Moore said.

As the years at Staples seem to drone on for Greg Beal ’22, he reminds students that it is important to stay on top of mental health and prioritize the experience to prevent a burnout.

“For all Staples students looking to join this group,” Beal said, “taking care of yourself and making it an enjoyable process goes a long way.”