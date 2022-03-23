06880’s anniversary – After 13 years, Woog’s infectious smile never fades

Westport’s blog “06880” turns 13 years old, and its founder Dan Woog hasn’t missed a single day of posting.

Since 2009, Dan Woog has written over 14,000 posts, never missing a single day.

Yes, that means that Westport’s very own beloved ‘06880’ blog has become a teenager. Although Woog is no teenager himself, his smile reflects that of one as he reminisces on the many time-consuming undertakings that provide his followers their daily dose of local news.

From daily roundups and features of incredible people, it’s easy to forget the amount of time that goes into such an important part of Westport journalism.

One challenge that Woog recalls are the initial worries he had when the pandemic hit.

“When our schools, stores, restaurants, library — and everything else — shut down, I worried I would have nothing to write about,” Woog said.

However, over the past year, Woog has done more for the blog than any other, taking the responsibility of reporting on obituaries, the pandemic’s effect on people and how to seek help during such a unique time in history.

“I heard of Woog’s blog a month ago and since then I browse it when I get home,” Ryan Sunwoo ’22 said. “His unique style and themed posts like ‘unsung heroes’ makes him stand out from regular news websites.”

From answering daily emails to conducting interviews and taking photos, Woog does it all, and he doesn’t charge a cent.

“I’m honored to publish ‘06880,’” Woog said. “I look forward to the coming year with excitement, gratitude and joy.”