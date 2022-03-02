Upperclassmen use February vacation to prepare for life after high school

This year, February recess begins on Feb. 18 and students will return to school on Feb. 28.

As February break approached, many students were excited to take time off from the stressful school environment. However, students also felt pressure to use the break for school related purposes. As upperclassmen are making their way towards the real world, there is an underlying need to visit colleges, take additional academic courses and prepare for life after high school.

Some students felt that if they didn’t use their vacation to visit potential colleges,they would fall behind their other classmates in terms of post high school preparation.

Pia Dottori ’23 traveled to Big Sky ski resort over break, and fears that she missed out on an opportunity to visit schools.

“I feel like breaks aren’t the same as when we were younger,” Dottori said. “As kids, breaks were meant to spend time away from school but now if I’m not using them to get ahead on visiting colleges I feel as if I’m being unproductive and become stressed out.”

Madison Lebowitz ’22 recalls that during her junior year she didn’t feel influenced to go on college tours during breaks, but instead felt stressed for tests that would occur after break.

“Personally I did not feel the pressure to go on college tours over break because I knew that I needed to actually go to see a college and talk to people who go there to figure out if I could see myself there and be happy,” Lebowitz said. “Sometimes I feel anticipation over breaks because teachers will typically schedule tests and stuff for when the break gets back so I feel the need to start preparing.”

High school students are meant to look forward to having time off rather than spending their vacation stressing about work for when they get back.

Jaron Kline ’23 traveled to Delray, Florida over break and was excited to spend time relaxing away from homework.

“I want to spend my February break without having to worry about tests or homework,” Kline said. “I’m trying to separate myself from the stressors from school and just focus on having a relaxing vacation.”

Ellery Vishno ’23, however, is hoping to find a mix of work and play.

“​​I’m visiting Tulane, University of South Carolina and UGA,” Vishno ’23 said. “Then playing golf in Palmetto Bluff, South Carolina. I’m excited to get to see new places and hopefully still have time to relax before returning to school.