Senior girls celebrate second semester with children’s backpacks

This is an example of the backpacks that the senior girls wear to school for the second semester tradition. The girls bring all sorts of children’s backpacks to commemorate their final semester as high schoolers. This is an example of the backpacks that the senior girls wear to school for the second semester tradition. The girls bring all sorts of children’s backpacks to commemorate their final semester as high schoolers. Photo by Lily Klau ’23

As I walked through the hallways on the first day of second semester, it was like a flashback to elementary school: in a sea of what are normally black North Face backpacks, the hallway was popping with colors, sequins and oddly enough, children’s backpacks.

“It’s a yearly tradition where for the second semester, girls buy a kid’s backpack to wear to school,” Elle Laub ’22 said.

The plan of when to wear them, along with other details, was orchestrated through the senior girls group chat on Facebook.This group chat allows them to clarify any confusion and details that needed to be sorted out since midterms interfered with the start of the semester.

Many senior girls love this tradition and find it a fun way to celebrate the second semester of their senior year, which is typically less stressful than the first. It allows them to have fun after working so hard for the past 13 years of school.

“I think it’s a fun way to lighten up your final semester and do something fun as an entire class,” Madison Sansone ’22 said.

“ I think it’s a fun way to lighten up your final semester and do something fun as an entire class.” — Madison Sansone ’22

Senior girls have had to compromise their stylish backpacks for the limited space they provide. Since these backpacks are made for children, it leaves space for only a lunchbox, not a high schooler’s entire coursework.

“It’s hard to find a backpack that can fit all of our stuff and support the weight,” Layla Bloomingdale ’22 said.

Overall, this tradition is a fun, lighthearted way for the girls to enjoy their last semester as high schoolers.

“I like the tradition because I think it’s a fun way to show that second semester seniors are allowed to relax,” Lauren Hassell ’22 said. “I think it’s also a fun way to remember your last moments in high school.”