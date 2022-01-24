Alumni home for the holidays, reflect on how break has changed

For+Staples+alumni%2C+school+breaks+change+after+they+go+off+to+college%2C+not+only+in+length%2C+but+in+how+they+are+viewed+and+how+they+choose+to+spend+their+time+off.+

Graphic by Anna Diorio ’23

For Staples alumni, school breaks change after they go off to college, not only in length, but in how they are viewed and how they choose to spend their time off.