Despite pandemic, students eagerly live up to New Year’s resolutions

As 2022 begins, Staples students are using the new year as a chance to start fresh and make resolutions for the upcoming 12 months. After nearly two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, many students feel as if they have missed out on so much and aim to make the most of the year to come.

Chloe Nevas ’22 finds value in creating goals for the new year.

“My New Year’s resolution is just to be more productive and make better use of my time so that I can go to sleep earlier and have more time for other things beyond just school,” Nevas said. “I want to be more productive so I can see my friends more because we were so limited last year in seeing everyone.”

Students developed a newfound gratitude for their friends because their in-person contact has been limited throughout the pandemic. Current upperclassmen are determined to make the most of their last months at home before they embark on their new college journey.

“I hope to spend more time with my friends this New Year especially before we go off to college or whatever new adventure greets us after high school,” Bruno Guiduli ’22 said. “COVID-19 has definitely impacted my resolution as I missed out on seeing my friends for a long time and I definitely want to make up for our lost time before our Westport chapter ends.”

Other resolutions focus on a different consequence of COVID-19.

According to Andrea Hussong, a professor of clinical psychology, “Youth in the United States are reporting that the biggest impact of the pandemic is on their mental health,” Hussong said in a UNC article.

Therefore, some students are making resolutions to improve their state of mind.

“After two pretty stressful years,” Jordyn Goldshore ’23 said, “I really want to try and focus on myself for this new year and do things that make me genuinely happy.”