Covid-19 cases rise after winter break

January 10, 2022

Photo by Lily Caplan '22

Due to the rise of cases, rapid self-tests have become a prized possession. They have grown in popularity since getting an appointment at a clinic or doctor’s office is hard to come by.

Students quarantining at home will have access to their classes virtually through a new online school accommodation beginning on Jan. 10 in order to mitigate the stress that comes with missing several days of school.
COVID-19 omicron variant causes student concern
Greenwich High School began winter break two days early due to a dramatic increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff.
The mask mandate in Westport was reinstated as of Dec. 27, meaning all indoor public settings will require masks.
