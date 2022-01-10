Covid-19 cases rise after winter break

January 10, 2022
Photo by Lily Caplan '22
Due to the rise of cases, rapid self-tests have become a prized possession. They have grown in popularity since getting an appointment at a clinic or doctor’s office is hard to come by.
Read Next
Broadcast
Features
Notion serves as excellent productivity tool for students
Students discuss preferred music platforms
Seniors reflect on Instagram’s role in college decisions
Blue + Berries brings seafood and sweets to Fairfield County
Foods, desserts serve as holiday tradition for Staples students
Student ignorance of scholarships presents prevailing issue
Students should know life beyond school shootings
Gingerbread competition excites students
Underrepresented Staples sports need more recognition
Sports
Soccer Star Gaby Gonzalez ’22 Scores All-American
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *