COVID-19 booster shot gains approval

The third round of vaccination was approved by the FDA. Symptom hesitation leads to some questions about getting the third shot.

The FDA recently recommended people above the age of 16 receive a COVID-19 booster shot. Many in the Staples community have already received the shot, while some have been hesitant due to the limited data that’s available and the known symptoms.

According to the CDC website, “Reactions reported after getting a booster shot were similar to those after the two-dose or single-dose primary series. Fever, headache, fatigue and pain at the injection site were the most commonly reported side effects.”

For history teacher Natalie Odierna, receiving the booster was always her plan.

“It makes [me] feel more protected,” Odierna said.

Odierna received her first round of vaccination two weeks later than other faculty members; therefore, she was unable to get her booster when the school offered to give the third shot to teachers.

However, for science teacher Jacob Tourigny, anxiety around the limited information and data on the booster dose has prompted him to wait on the third shot.

“[I’m] holding off for just a little bit just to see if any new data comes out about any repercussions to it,” Tourigny said.

“ [I’m] holding off for just a little bit just to see if any new data comes out about any repercussions to it.” — Jacob Tourigny

The lack of knowledge on the long term effects of getting a booster raises question as to if the shot is worth it. But with the spread of the new Omicron variant, many people are choosing to gain the extra protection that comes with the booster.

Kira Obsitnick ’22 explains why she’s decided to get the booster going into the holiday season.

“Heading into the break, it will help keep yourself and those around you safe,” she said. “ I got boosted yesterday.”