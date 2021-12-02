Community commemorates Westport Farmers’ Market fall season

Photo by Ella Stoler '22

James Speer, vendor of Cloudy Lane Bakery, has attended the Westport Farmer’s Markets for years. Speer eagerly took on his new job at his favorite bakery this year and is looking forward to the winter season.

Ella Stoler ’22 Photostory Editor, Betti Kobak ’22 Paper Managing Editor
December 2, 2021

Amazon Fresh stores offer many different features, including ordering ahead and free same-day delivery. While these may sound appealing to buyers, it allows Amazon to further its monopoly over every possible market. Buyers should prioritize stores like Trader Joes, Fresh Market and Stop and Shop because they do not seek to dominate any market other than groceries.
The farmers market is home to many farmers looking to sell their produce, which was grown on their own farm, free from commercial intervention.
Rita and Chris Marcocci, the founders of the local market, are ready for business and excited to support the community.
Owner Chris Marcocci invites artists from around the community to come perform and showcase their art on the patio. Contact information is on their website localtomarket.com. Photo by Mishael Gill 23.
