Student body brims with spirit during homecoming week

Staples+students+packed+the+bleachers+during+last+period+on+Friday%2C+Oct.+22+for+the+school+pep+rally+after+a+week+of+various+spirit+days.+

Photo by Lea Rivel ’22

Staples students packed the bleachers during last period on Friday, Oct. 22 for the school pep rally after a week of various spirit days.

Lea Rivel ’22 Social Media Director, Izzy Sareen ’22 Staff Writer
October 26, 2021

Annual Staples events such as Senior Prom, senior internships and spirit week are continuing this year. Spirit week occurred April 26-30.
Spirit week fosters unity and community
Senior homecoming dance: restoring traditions after a decade
Senior homecoming dance: restoring traditions after a decade
Superfan Captains lead the school spirit at all school sporting events. Here they rally the fan section at the last Staples football game on Sept. 17 vs St. Joseph. The Wreckers lost 35-14.
Return of sports traditions reinforces sense of community
Each day of the week corresponded to a different theme where students and staff were encouraged to dress up and show off their school spirit. *masks were only removed for the photo*
Spirit week fails to bring enthusiasm to Staples