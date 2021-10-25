Crunch time: guidance counselors offer seniors advice for following weeks

The nearing Nov. 1 deadline creates extreme stress for the class of ’22. Seniors who choose to apply for an early decision or early action school will be applying to college in the next week.

In the upcoming days, seniors will be wrapping up the last bits of their early applications and hitting that big “submit” button. With the Nov. 1 early decision deadline quickly approaching, tensions are rising in the senior class. As many of the class of ’22 has described it, the first semester of senior year comes with the same stress of junior year, topped with the college application process.

The Staples guidance counselors are a great resource for students who feel stressed or lost in this process. They are there to help aid students in this difficult process.

College and Career Center Coordinator Sandra Zeigler explains that despite the stress, everything works out in the end.

“The college application process is a journey. You may have a particular destination in mind at the start of the journey, but throughout the process as you learn and grow, your course may change,” Zeigler said. “That’s okay. Don’t be afraid of the detours or bumps in the road, they may just lead you to where you are meant to be.”

Many alumni can attest to the relentless college applications. Between sending test scores, requesting transcripts and filling out brag sheets, it is never ending.

Staples’ newest school counselor, Roy Colson, has been through this process many times at his old school in Greenwich. The important things to do nearing the deadline, he explains, are to preview the Common App, and make sure that everything is where it is supposed to be. It is also important that a second pair of eyes look through each section. Finally, when you have submitted, continuously check your email for any missing section alerts and access to your portal.

Especially at a school like Staples, where there is a huge emphasis on competition in the college process, it is easy to get wrapped up in the pressure.

“Try and have some trust in the process,” Colson said. “There are definitely some really competitive top schools, but there are plenty of wonderful schools that you can go to and be very successful.”

Many students have been able to take advantage of the extra-help opportunities from guidance regarding applications, including Spencer Levine ’22.

“Trying to juggle school work and soccer on it’s own is extremely difficult, but adding in the stress of applications takes it to another level,” Levine said. “But, despite how difficult the process is, I feel like the support and guidance from my school counselor at each step in the process has been a great help.”

During this time, it is easy to ignore your mental health, but seniors need to take care of themselves now more than ever. It is essential that students take time to hangout with friends, get a good night sleep and spend time doing things that make them happy. Balance is key.

“Take the big picture into mind. Take a step back,” Colson said. “We have to remind everybody that life has so many more aspects other than college admissions and where you are accepted.”