Vaccinated students become more relaxed with mask wearing

Sophie Spheeris ’23 and Finley Cohen ’23 take a mask break during their math period, second to last period on Friday.

“Pull up your mask” is a term students hear on a daily basis throughout their school day. The majority of the Staples student and teacher population of the school is vaccinated, so some students feel it is acceptable to not follow the mask mandate.

After being in masks all of last school year, students were hopeful things would be slightly varied this year due to people being vaccinated. However, Governor Ned Lamont recently extended the school mask mandate to help ensure proper safety for everyone’s health.

“I would be very comfortable if masks were not required in school,” Griffin Labonski ’23 said. “I feel that the majority of the students are vaccinated anyways and that would help combat the amount of cases.”

Sitting with a mask on for six hours during the day can be uncomfortable and many vaccinated students find it distracting.

Additionally, teachers are not giving as many mask breaks this year.

“My teachers this year don’t give masks breaks as I haven’t had one yet all year whereas I would get one almost every class last year,” Maya Sherman ’24 said.

As it stands, masks are required for an indefinite period of time, as there are some students who would feel uncomfortable being inside the building with others unmasked around them that aren’t vaccinated.

“I think not wearing masks isn’t the best idea,” Ashley Julien ’23 said. “There are people who have chosen to not get the vaccine and I think until our school is 100% vaccinated we shouldn’t go without masks.”