Staples students share their unique collections

Photos by Lucy Dockter ’23 and Anna Diorio ’23

Staples students share their personal collections and the meanings behind them. Collections can be found in anyone’s home—except for you minimalists out there.

Anna Diorio ’23 Paper Arts Editor, Lucy Dockter ’23 Paper News Editor
October 21, 2021

Cheap and easy wire rings are the perfect DIY to add some variety into your current jewelry collection.
DIY wrapped wire rings; easy way to level up jewelry collections
Beatrice Hobbs ’23 poses for Instagram with one of her favorite looks, which is inspired by Tate, a character in “American Horror Story.”
Hobbs explores unique art medium: Special Effects Makeup
Chickens make for unique, quirky pets: perfect for all homes
Creating art, whether it be bracelets or paintings, has become the savior of quarantine boredom.
Art during coronavirus: students of all skills turn towards art to combat quarantine boredom