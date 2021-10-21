Seniors remain excited for Homecoming dance despite COVID-19 limitations

The Homecoming Dance for the class of 2022 will take place in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday, Oct. 23.

This coming Saturday, Oct. 23, Staples High School will throw a Homecoming Dance for the Class of 2022. This idea was made a reality by 12th grade administrator Chase Dunlap, Class of 2022 advisor CJ Shamas and Principal Stafford Thomas Jr.

Dunlap is looking forward to students engaging in homecoming and spirit week. He hopes that students will take advantage of the opportunity that has been presented to the student body, especially seniors.

“So many of these moments were taken in the past year-and-a-half due to COVID[-19],” Dunlap said. “I am excited that we are at a time and place where we can hold homecoming events and our students have a chance to create lasting and meaningful memories together as the Staples Class of 2022.”

The dance will take place at Staples from 7-9:30 p.m. across the cafeteria and the gymnasium. The administration is following all state COVID-19 guidelines for indoor events.

As outlined in the invitations, everybody attending the dance will be required to wear a face covering, and students from other schools are not allowed to attend. Students do not mind the expense of these limitations (which includes a ticket price of $55) and are willing to comply with the stricter guidelines in order to attend the event .

“I don’t think COVID will really impact the dance other than requiring us to wear masks and [to] be sensible about not going if we are sick,” Zach Bishop ’22 said.

The class of 2022 has not yet had a high school dance, and for this reason, the student body is eager for the dance.

“I think that’s it’s good that we’re having a dance even though there’s COVID-19, because for so long, we were not seeing our friends or doing any senior-related activities,” Lena Pantzos ’22 said, “so I think that having a senior dance like this is making up for junior prom and it brings us all a chance to have fun together and hang out with our friends.”

The administration is also looking forward to the positive environment that a dance will foster among the senior class.

“I would hope that students would leave the homecoming dance feeling a heightened sense of school pride,” Shamas said, “along with a greater appreciation for the opportunities we have to make this year exceptional.”