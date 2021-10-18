College visits prove worthwhile experience

There are a couple of rules regarding college visits, including registering 24 hours prior to the visit and attending all virtual visits from the college and career center.

The college admissions process is buried deep in the minds of the majority of juniors and seniors across the country. This is especially prevalent at Staples High School, one of the highest ranked public high schools in the state.

Each year, approximately 200 colleges visit Staples High School and hold information sessions between the months of October and November. College visits provide an opportunity for interested students to learn about a plethora of different schools and ask informal questions to the school’s regional representative.

"For Staples students, it's an opportunity to learn more about the campus life, course offerings and the admission process for schools they might be interested in," Sandra Ziegler, the Staples college and career center coordinator, said.

The college visits are available to juniors and seniors. College visit dates and times are listed on Naviance, a website for college and career preparation that Staples students have access to. Students are required to register on Naviance 24 hours prior to the visit. A visit is an easy, unofficial way to learn about what differentiates one school from another.

“Most importantly, it [college visits] allows regional representatives to meet with interested students in a more low-stakes, accessible way,” Meghan Madler, Assistant Dean of Admissions at William and Mary, said.

The college visits are aimed mostly at informing students, but they also help forge connections between high schools and the college’s regional admissions officer.

“High school visits are helpful for the regional representative,” Madler said, “because it allows them to become more familiar with the school and area, helping provide regional context when reading an application.”

Some visits are in-person, but many are virtual due to COVID-19 concerns or travel distances. Although this is less personal, it functions the same as an in-person visit. Overall, the college visits have been met with high attendance and eagerness from Staples students.

“Some of our visits have had to be held in the auditorium or library due to the large number of students registered,” Zeigler said.

Seniors are permitted to skip a class period with a permission form available on the guidance website. However, juniors can only attend a college visit during a free period.

“As a junior, I’m not allowed to miss class for a visit,” Olivia Stubbs ’23 said, “so it’s been difficult to find a college I’m interested in that’s visiting during my free period.”

However, it has proven to be a worthwhile and informative experience for the students who have been able to attend.

“I like being able to hear about schools I’m interested in from someone who is super passionate about the university,” Ally Schwartz ’22 said, “as it helps to differentiate between a sea of similar schools as representatives tell you what sets their school apart.”