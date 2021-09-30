Staples community shares opinions on six period schedule

Meg Enquist ’23 Assistant Business Manager, Lily Klau ’23 Paper Features EditorSeptember 30, 2021

This tent was added as one of the new COVID precautions for the 2021-22 school year. It allows students to eat or do homework outside without a mask.
Students adapt to new school COVID restrictions
The schedule rotates between eight periods, dropping two a day. There is a built-in communication time on days without connections.
Pro: New schedule offers valuable change to school year
The swim team practice now ends at 6 p.m. this year, which is a change for these athletes whose practice used to end at 5 p.m. This causes these athletes entire homework and night routine to be pushed back an hour, causing additional stress. Photo by Emily Goldstein ’23
Stress increases as a result of the new school year
Theresa Vandis ’22, as well as many other students, are feeling overwhelmed as they adapt back to the six 50 minute period schedule. There is less time to complete homework and periods feel rushed with little time to connect with the class. Many students are staying up later and not getting enough sleep as a result.
Return to six-period schedule warrants negative response