What is Staples watching?

Valerie Dreyfuss '22 Paper Opinion Editor, Lily Caplan '22 Paper Managing Editor
September 23, 2021

Miley Cyrus started an internet talk show “Bright Minded” to spread awareness about the effects of COVID-19 but also entertain viewers. “Bright Minded” is available on Instagram (IGTV) and her Youtube channel.
Miley Cyrus brings positivity to fans with IGTV show ‘Bright Minded’
Many students feel as if they learn better through watching movies. Educational films are a great way to grasp student’s attention and teach them about an issue.
Movies offer educational lessons beyond entertainment
Due to our current state of quarantine, there is more time to watch TV shows and movies on platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV, and Roku.
Quarantine allows extra time to watch movies, TV shows
Taylor Swift released “Fearless” (Taylor’s Version) on April 9 of 2021. This is the first album to be re-released after her controversy with Big Machine Records over obtaining the rights to her music.
Taylor Swift's battle with Big Machine Records sparks student opinions