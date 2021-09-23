Students weigh pros and cons of working in summer versus the school year

Margot Stack ’22 Business Manager, Lucy Zuckerman ’22 Assistant Business ManagerSeptember 23, 2021
More stories from Margot Stack ’22 Business Manager
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
Read Next
Broadcast
Features
Staples community shares opinions on six period schedule
Arts
Drake and Kanye’s albums raise some debate
Staples boys’ soccer battles Greenwich to a draw
Senior homecoming dance: restoring traditions after a decade
What is Staples watching?
Students adapt to new school COVID restrictions
Creative art project perfect for the summer
AP Studio Art students channel creativity, individuality for College Board exam
Hook’d on the Sound Opens at Compo Beach
Vaccine enables students to enjoy summer to the fullest
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.