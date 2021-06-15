Junior picnic proves short, sweet end to chaotic year

The junior picnic ran from 12:15 to 2:15 at the football field. The picnic included music, food and games like Kan Jam and Spikeball.

Giselle Oldani ’22, Web Managing Editor
June 15, 2021

