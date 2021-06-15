Junior picnic proves short, sweet end to chaotic year

Giselle Oldani ’22
The junior picnic ran from 12:15 to 2:15 at the football field. The picnic included music, food and games like Kan Jam and Spikeball.
Giselle Oldani ’22, Web Managing EditorJune 15, 2021
https://spark.adobe.com/page/2RpIpKcSEwQ6I/
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
Features
Yankee Doodle Fair postponed to September due to COVID-19
Westport’s differing mask protocols create issues with consistency, facilitate stigma and confusion
Students reflect on vaccine controversy
Former Mets player and manager to run for mayor of Stamford
Broadcast
Student Creation Market showcases entrepreneurs of Staples
New CDC mask mandate gives business the freedom to decide
Washington, Connecticut transports fans to “Gilmore Girls” universe
The Porch revives a Staples student staple
Senior Prom exceeds expectations despite COVID restrictions
“Corn-a-Cop” connects Westport Police, Staples students
Inklings News
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.