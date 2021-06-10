Yankee Doodle Fair postponed to September due to COVID-19

The Yankee Doodle Fair, usually an event that signals the end of school and the start of summer, will instead take place in September.

Traditionally, the Yankee Doodle Fair marks the opening of summer and the closing of the school year. However, this year the event will be changing from its usual June timeslot to Sept. 23-26. The organizers of the event, the Westport Women’s Club, believed it would be safer due to the pandemic.

Following the announcement, students are still feeling upbeat and excited about the event, despite it being moved to a later date. “ I’m happy that they are holding it this year, but I think September is too late for the fair [as] school starts and no one will have time” — Finn Converse ’23

“I’m just glad it’s happening, [definitely] better late than never. [Hopefully], it will still be the same even [with] the date move,” Madelyn Spera ’23 said.

The Women’s Club hopes that by late September more Connecticutians will be vaccinated and that nearly all mask restrictions would be lifted. This would allow for a safer and more enjoyable experience for those who attend the fair.

However, some students oppose the decision to postpone the fair and believe that there may be a significant reduction in ticket sales. Its postponement and delayed timing interferes with the start of the 2021-22 school year, which can turn away possible attendees.

“I’m happy that they are holding it this year, but I think September is too late for the fair [as] school starts and no one will have time,” Finn Converse ’23 said.

By postponing the fair, the organizers, the Board of Selectmen and the First Selectman appreciated the consideration so that safety comes first for the public.

“I am very happy that this Westport tradition will be happening this year, especially after the year we just had,” First Selectman Jim Marpe said. “It will be wonderful to experience the fun and joy that we see at the fair. I hope that the Yankee Doodle Fair proves to be very successful and that this Westport tradition, sponsored by the Westport Woman’s Club, will continue for many years to come.”