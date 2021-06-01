Student Creation Market showcases entrepreneurs of Staples

Students+who+participated+in+the+Student+Creation+Market+spent+four+hours+in+Bedford+Square+while+advertising+their+businesses.

Photo by Isabella Rivel '24

Students who participated in the Student Creation Market spent four hours in Bedford Square while advertising their businesses.

Isabella Rivel ’24 Staff Writer
June 1, 2021

Related Stories
Student creation market promotes student entrepreneurship
Student creation market promotes student entrepreneurship
Making a DIY necklace offers a cheap and fun alternative to purchasing one.
Making DIY TikTok necklaces, a fun and cute summer craft
Eliza Oren ’21 sells jewelry for $10 per piece. All proceeds go to the Gillespie Center food pantry.
Oren sells handmade jewelry to benefit Gillespie Center
The Porch owners Andrea and Bill of Pecoriello strive to offer a varied menu to cater to all customers nostalgic for location and food.
The Porch revives a Staples student staple