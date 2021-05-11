Warmer weather welcomes the spring season to Westport

Margot Stack ’22 Business Manager, Brooke Dembin ’22 Business Manager
May 11, 2021

Related Stories
Blue flower cupcakes serve as ideal spring dessert

https://spark.adobe.com/page/EnWIUNtRmpio4/  ...

The Staples Varsity softball team high-fives last year before COVID-19 began. This year, social distancing and mask wearing will be enforced so on field play will be very different.
Spring sports season brings mixed feelings to players
Many students who stayed in Westport over the break occupied their time off by playing sports, spending time with friends and going to Compo beach.
Spring break brings students opportunities to engage in various activities
Pasta salad caters to different tastes as different ingredients can be swapped out for those of your choice. For example, adding beans or chickpeas can make this a high-protein dish. You can also play around with using different vegetables, cheeses and dressings.
Pasta salad serves as refreshing start to spring