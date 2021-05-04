Spirit week fails to bring enthusiasm to Staples

Each day of the week corresponded to a different theme where students and staff were encouraged to dress up and show off their school spirit. *masks were only removed for the photo*

Staples’ superfan captains organized a belated spirit week, April 26 – 30, since they were unable to have it when it typically occurs in October during the week of homecoming due to COVID-19. The spirit week consisted of pajama day, color wars by grade level, nationality day, twin day and Staples spirit day.

Spirit week was coordinated by the superfan captains, yet the students and staff did not dress up as enthusiastically as seen in the past.

“I showed up to school on Monday wearing a pink pajama set looking like I had just rolled out of bed,” Gaby Gonzalez ’22 said. “To my surprise, nobody was dressed up and I was totally embarrassed about my outfit for the day.”

Gonzalez’s feeling of extreme embarrassment influenced her decision for the rest of the week as she chose to take a more reserved approach to participating in the following days.

On the first day, it looked like many students had forgotten about spirit week, or just simply did not want to participate, despite the active reminders in the superfans Facebook group.

“I kinda thought that it was just a senior thing and I wasn’t too sure about it. I didn’t feel normal doing it and thought I would be the only freshman if I did dress up,” Andrew Cerito ’24 said.

Cerito was one of the many freshmen who didn’t fully understand how Spirit week worked, prompting him to not dress up. However, posts were made in the Superfans’ 2020-2021 Facebook group about how all grades are encouraged to participate.

“A lot of grades might think that going all out is kinda reserved for seniors,” Eliza Oren ’21 said. “In the past years on spirit day I didn’t really dress up because I thought it was only for seniors.”

Now a part of the senior class, Oren joined spirit week by going all out and found excitement and enjoyment of school spirit.

“It’s such a great way to show school spirit,” Oren said. “The seniors have had a lot of this year taken away and spirit week is a fun opportunity to bring back the Senior fun.”