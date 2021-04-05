Westporters unite to Stop Asian Hate

Westporters unite to Stop Asian Hate
Attendees+gathered+at+Jesup+Green+to+rally+against+crime+and+discrimination+towards+Asian+residents+of+Westport.

Photo by Lucy Dockter ’23

Attendees gathered at Jesup Green to rally against crime and discrimination towards Asian residents of Westport.

Lucy Dockter ’23, Paper Arts Editor
April 5, 2021

Related Stories
The Black Lives Matter protest located in Downtown Westport took place last June. The event was organized by Staples students and attracted a large crowd of teens along with residents of Westport and neighboring towns.
Students demonstrate activism throughout history
When major, controversial events, like the Capitol riot, occur, it is important for teachers to better represent all beliefs and feelings and create a comfortable and safe environment for every person in the class.
Teachers should help protect minority students
Staples lacking Latino, Asian representation, needs more discussions
Staples lacking Latino, Asian representation, needs more discussions
The new method of raising awareness for social and political issues, “social media activism” started to rise in popularity around May of 2020.
New wave of “social media activism” flawed but well-intentioned