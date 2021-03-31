Families gather for Passover celebration

As the number of vaccinations continues to increase, many families felt it was safe to gather for a Passover seder. Some came together in-person, while others met through Zoom. There are many traditions that are celebrated during the seder, one being having a Seder plate like the one pictured above.

Holidays are a time for family members to come together and enjoy each other’s presence, but the COVID-19 pandemic has changed that. In April of 2020, most families conducted Passover seders over Zoom and did not leave their own households. Yet now, with the increase of COVID-19 vaccination distribution, things are looking up. Many are seeing their family members for the holiday, bringing excitement into the air.

Passover is typically celebrated with great splendor, especially on the first night, when a special family meal called the seder is held. At the seder, foods of symbolic significance are eaten and prayers and traditional recitations are performed.

Many students celebrated with family inside as older members are now vaccinated.

“I’m so grateful I was able to see my grandparents for a seder because I hadn’t seen them in a while,” Romy Nusbaum ’22 said. “We took the necessary precautions and felt it was finally safe.”

Others felt more comfortable seeing a few members of their external family outside. Thankfully, it was a warm day, which allowed students like Cailen Geller ’22 to visit grandparents.

“I’m really grateful the weather was nice on Saturday because I got to celebrate the holiday with my grandma in-person,” Cailen Geller ’22 said.

However, some families made the decision to have an in-person seder with just their immediate families and have a larger celebration together via Zoom once again.

“With COVID-19, my family is still being very cautious so we did not want to go to a large gathering,” Alex Wasserman ’22 said. “However, my mom is still making all of the traditional Passover foods and I am so excited.”

Despite the structure of the gathering, all families were excited to follow traditions and spend time with their family. Whether they were breaking Matzah at the same table or over a screen, they were grateful for the memories.

“During this time, coming together with family is even more important,” Nusbaum said. “I am so thankful that Passover gave me the chance to do so.”