Cohort E maximizes student resources and provides stability

Cohort E has been implemented to provide students the ability to bond with their teachers and have a more hands-on and direct learning experience. Students attend in-person classes Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. The opportunity to transfer to Cohort E is available to any student. You can talk to your guidance counselor for more information.

Although the hybrid schedule has proven beneficial to slow the spread of COVID-19, many students have struggled with only attending in-person classes two days a week. To help solve this problem, Cohort E has been implemented to provide students with additional support. Students in this cohort go to school Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday with both the A and B cohort.

Cohort E provides a chance for students to build better relationships with their teachers and peers which cannot be achieved as well when learning online. This cohort is especially beneficial for students with learning accommodations or for those who struggle with online learning.

“I have a lot more motivation when I’m in school,” Grace Horton ’22 said. “[…] When I’m at home, my phone is sitting right here, like I can get up and leave, but when you’re in class you don’t really have a choice, you have to pay attention.”

Cohort E is proving to be effective at increasing attentiveness as well.

“ Now, just the physical act of getting up and going into the building, they work harder, they work better in the classroom than they do at home, so they are accomplishing more.”

“I think for some students, definitely you could see a change in just like engagement that the student had, interest, being able to participate,” English teacher Danielle Spies said.

Math teacher Caroline James has similar opinions. She has noticed students work harder and are more focused when attending in-person school compared to being at home.

“Now, just the physical act of getting up and going into the building, they work harder, they work better in the classroom than they do at home, so they are accomplishing more,” she said.

Aside from serving as an aid for students, Cohort E is also a way in which the district can begin to get more students in school. According to Principal Stafford Thomas Jr., there are approximately 50 students that populate Cohort E.

As the school year continues, it’s clear that administrators are discovering what adaptations are necessary for hybrid learning, and they are actively working to provide adjustments for students.

“It’s really cool because […] I was originally in Cohort A,” Horton said. “I would love seeing my friends in Cohort A, but I also missed my friends in Cohort B, so you get the best of both worlds.”