Holiday Shopping Surges Amidst Pandemic Regulations

Shops+in+downtown+Westport+invite+shoppers+to+partake+in+holiday+shopping+by+putting+up+decorations+and+creating+a+safe+environment+against+COVID.+Local+business+Savvy+%26+Grace+flourishes+with+customers+this+holiday+season+despite+the+necessary+restrictions+imposed+due+to+the+pandemic.

Photo by Maddy Tansley ’23

Shops in downtown Westport invite shoppers to partake in holiday shopping by putting up decorations and creating a safe environment against COVID. Local business Savvy & Grace flourishes with customers this holiday season despite the necessary restrictions imposed due to the pandemic.

Holiday Shopping Surges Amidst Pandemic Regulations

Maddy Tansley ’23, Staff Writer
January 12, 2021

Related Stories
A cold Connecticut day with ice and snow on the ground, making it nearly impossible to get anywhere or give people the motivation to do anything.
Holiday season is overrated
Ginger cookies are easy to make and serve as the perfect gift for friends and family during the holidays.
Ginger cookies: a delicious holiday treat
Despite COVID-19 restrictions, Jones Family Farms in Shelton, Connecticut provides a safe and fun environment for families to get their Christmas tree during this holiday season.
Jones Family Farms continues to offer traditional holiday tree cutting experience
Homework assigned over the holiday break forces students to focus on school assignments rather than festive activities like decorating a Christmas tree
Homework during the holidays puts damper on festivities